Daytime Emmy Nominations: ‘General Hospital’, ‘Young And The Restless’ Lead As First Categories Are Revealed

Nominations for the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards have begun trickling in, including those vying in four marquee categories: Outstanding Daytime Drama, Lead Actor and Actress in a Daytime Drama and Daytime Talk Series Host. See the list below.

The golden anniversary ceremony is set for Friday, June 16. CBS will air the show and Paramount+ will stream it live at 9 p.m. ET and delayed in the West at 9 p.m. PT. The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys will be presented the next day.

Here are the nominees announced so far, with more coming late tonight and the full list due Wednesday:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC | Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos | General Hospital (ABC)

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott | The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera | Days of Our Lives (NBC | Peacock)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester | The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott | The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Drew Barrymore | The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

Kelly Clarkson | The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall | Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest | Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

Sherri Shepherd | Sherri! (Syndicated)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman | The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson | The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane | General Hospital (ABC)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers | The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester | The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)