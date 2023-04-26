Daytime Emmy Nominations: ‘General Hospital’, ‘Young And The Restless’ Lead As First Categories Are Revealed

Nominations for the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards have begun trickling in, including those vying in four marquee categories: Outstanding Daytime Drama, Lead Actor and Actress in a Daytime Drama and Daytime Talk Series Host. See the list below.
The golden anniversary ceremony is set for Friday, June 16. CBS will air the show and Paramount+ will stream it live at 9 p.m. ET and delayed in the West at 9 p.m. PT. The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys will be presented the next day.
Here are the nominees announced so far, with more coming late tonight and the full list due Wednesday:
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
The Bay (Popstar! TV)
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC | Peacock)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos | General Hospital (ABC)
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott | The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera | Days of Our Lives (NBC | Peacock)
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester | The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott | The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
Drew Barrymore | The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)
Kelly Clarkson | The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
Tamron Hall | Tamron Hall (Syndicated)
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest | Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)
Sherri Shepherd | Sherri! (Syndicated)
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman | The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson | The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane | General Hospital (ABC)
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers | The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester | The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.