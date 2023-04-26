Daytime Emmy Nominations: ‘General Hospital’, ‘Young And The Restless’ Lead As First Categories Are Revealed

Skip to main content
Nominations for the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards have begun trickling in, including those vying in four marquee categories: Outstanding Daytime Drama, Lead Actor and Actress in a Daytime Drama and Daytime Talk Series Host. See the list below.

The golden anniversary ceremony is set for Friday, June 16. CBS will air the show and Paramount+ will stream it live at 9 p.m. ET and delayed in the West at 9 p.m. PT. The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys will be presented the next day.

Here are the nominees announced so far, with more coming late tonight and the full list due Wednesday:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

The Bay (Popstar! TV)
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC | Peacock)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos | General Hospital (ABC)
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott | The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera | Days of Our Lives (NBC | Peacock)
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester | The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott | The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Drew Barrymore | The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)
Kelly Clarkson | The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
Tamron Hall | Tamron Hall (Syndicated)
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest | Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)
Sherri Shepherd | Sherri! (Syndicated)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman | The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson | The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane | General Hospital (ABC)
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers | The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester | The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

