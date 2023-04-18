Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘UnPrisoned’s Kerry Washington Talks Playing An Imperfect Therapist On Her Own Healing Journey & Finding Joy In Life’s Painful Moments

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Charlie Sheen Reunites With Chuck Lorre, Joins Max Comedy Series 'How To Be A Bookie'
Read the full story

Deadline’s Contenders Television Streaming Site Launches

Contenders Television

Deadline has launched the streaming site for its 2023 Contenders Television award-season event, which wrapped over the weekend after a total of 40 scripted series showed off their wares in front of voters at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles.

Click here to launch the Contenders 2023 streaming site.

The list of panelists was a who’s who of the industry, with attendees across Saturday and Sunday hearing in-person from the likes of Helen Mirren, Eugene Levy, Natasha Lyonne, Betty Gilpin, Riley Keough, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Quinta Brunson, Scott Z. Burns, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Evan Peters, Niecy Nash-Betts, Wanda Sykes, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Strayed, Melanie Lynskey, Joel McHale, Patrick Stewart, Marc Maron, Adam Scott, Damian Lewis, Peter Gould, Maya Rudolph, Taron Egerton, Dennis Lehane, Brett Goldstein, Jason Segel, “Weird” Al Yankovic, Bryan Cranston, Mo Amer, Michael Chiklis, Elle Fanning, Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo and Paddy Considine to name just a few.

Related Story

Deadline Studio At Contenders Television 2023 – Steven Yeun, Kerry Washington, Quinta Brunson, Elle Fanning, Brett Goldstein & More

They represented buzzy series from Peacock, Prime Video, National Geographic, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, CBS Studios, Showtime, Fox Entertainment, Paramount+, AMC/AMC+, HBO Max, Starz, Sony Pictures Television, ABC, Roku, Onyx Collective and Disney+.

RELATED: Contenders Television Arrivals & Panels Photo Gallery – Day 1

RELATED: Contenders Television Arrivals & Panels Photo Gallery – Day 2

After you catch up on all the panel videos from the weekend’s chock-full Contenders Television, mark down the next stop on the Deadline calendar: Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted, a virtual livestream April 29 featuring discussions with the creatives and subjects of the season’s top nonfiction series. More info here.

This year’s Contenders Television was sponsored by Apple TV+CoverflyEyepetizerFinal DraftLos Siete MisteriosMichter’s and Village Roadshow Entertainment. Partners include Four Seasons Resort MauiThe American PavilionJulia Wong Designs and Pampring.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad