Contenders Television Kicks Off Today: 40 Panels This Weekend Showcasing Buzziest Shows Of Awards Season

Deadline’s Contenders Television, where the top networks and streamers will show off their wares and Emmy hopefuls, kicks off Saturday morning to open a full weekend of one-stop shopping for anyone interested in the best and brightest series this awards season.

No sooner had we finished six months of Oscar season, we are jumping head-first into what shows are getting the buzz on the small screen — and believe us, there is more content out there than ever. Just look at the lineup of studios and streamers participating this weekend at our panel extravaganza at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles: Peacock, Prime Video, National Geographic, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, CBS Studios, Showtime, Fox Entertainment, Paramount+, AMC/AMC+, HBO Max, Starz, Sony Pictures Television, ABC, Roku, Onyx Collective and Disney+.

Over the course of two days Deadline will remind you of the breadth and depth of what we’ve been watching for the past year, and in some cases, what we are about to watch. Our Contenders events are designed to give you a taste of what is out there, and perhaps encourage you to check it all out. We do this through informed and entertaining conversations with key creatives and talent from a variety of shows (see this weekend’s full lineup and schedule below).

We will have a wide range of stars on hand this weekend, including the likes of Natasha Lyonne sporting her best Poker Face to Your Honor himself, Bryan Cranston. A small sampling of others includes Riley Keough and Sam Claflin making their first Contenders go-round with the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six, and Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn in their final Contenders appearance with Better Call Saul. Also on tap are Eugene Levy, Patrick Stewart, Helen Mirren, Kerry Washington, Taron Egerton, Evan Peters and Abbott Elementary’s creator and star Quinta Brunson. And this is just a hint of who will be appearing.

Of course we will be covering the waterfront of genres with the best in comedies, like the aforementioned Abbott Elementary as well as new hits like Shrinking, whose co-creator and star Jason Segel will be on hand; dramas from the mega-hit Yellowstone (that cast will be joining us) to Yellowjackets; and limited series including the much talked-about Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Daisy Jones, Black Bird and so many others.

Follow along both Saturday and Sunday for Deadline’s coverage, both on Deadline.com and via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok using the hashtag #DeadlineContenders. On Tuesday, we will launch the streaming site featuring the full video from all the panels.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

7:30 a.m. – Breakfast (sponsored by National Geographic)

9 a.m. – Livestream begins/opening remarks

PEACOCK

Poker Face

Natasha Lyonne (Writer/Director/EP/Actor)

Rian Johnson (Creator/Writer/Director/EP)

Mrs. Davis

Damon Lindelof (Writer/EP)

Tara Hernadez (Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Betty Gilpin (Actor)

PRIME VIDEO

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

Sophia Nomvete (Actor)

Bear McCreary (Composer)

Ramsey Avery (Production Designer)

Swarm

Dominique Fishback (Producer/Actor)

Janine Nabers (Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Daisy Jones & The Six

Riley Keough (Actor)

Sam Claflin (Actor)

Camila Morrone (Actor)

Scott Neustadter (Showrunner/EP)

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

A Small Light

Bel Powley (Actor)

Joan Rater (Creator/Writer/EP)

APPLE TV+

The Reluctant Traveler

Eugene Levy (EP/Host)

Schmigadoon!

Cinco Paul (Co-Creator/Writer/EP)

Cecily Strong (Actor/Producer)

Keegan-Michael Key (Actor)

Tituss Burgess (Actor)

Kristin Chenoweth (Actor)

Jane Krakowski (Actor)

Extrapolations

Scott Z. Burns (Writer/Director/EP)

Dorothy Fortenberry (EP)

Michael Ellenberg (EP)

NETFLIX

Beef

Steven Yeun (EP/Actor)

Ali Wong (EP/Actor)

Lee Sung Jin (Creator/Showrunner/EP)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evan Peters (EP/Actor)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Actor)

Paris Barclay (Director)

HULU

History of the World, Part II

Ike Barinholtz (Writer/EP/Actor)

Wanda Sykes (Writer/EP/Actor)

David Stassen (Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Tiny Beautiful Things

Kathryn Hahn (EP/Actor)

Liz Tigelaar (Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Cheryl Strayed (EP/Author)

Ingrid Michaelson (Composer/Songwriter)

CBS STUDIOS

Ghosts

Rose McIver (Actor)

Utkarsh Ambudkar (Actor)

Joe Wiseman (Co-Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Joe Port (Co-Showrunner/Writer/EP)

SHOWTIME

Yellowjackets

Melanie Lynskey (Actor)

Sophie Nélisse (Actor)

Liz Garbus (Director)

FOX ENTERTAINMENT

Animal Control

Joel McHale (EP/Actor)

Vella Lovell (Actor)

PARAMOUNT+

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Marisa Davila (Actor)

Cheyenne Isabel Wells (Actor)

Tricia Fukuhara (Actor)

Ari Notartomaso (Actor)

Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart (EP/Actor)

AMC/AMC+

Dark Winds

Zahn McClarnon (EP/Actor)

HBO

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark

Marc Maron (Star/EP/Writer)

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

8:40 a.m. – Livestream begins/opening remarks

DISNEY+

American Born Chinese

Kelvin Yu (Creator/Writer/EP)

Melvin Mar (EP)

Daniel Wu (Actor)

STARZ

Party Down

John Enbom (Showrunner/EP)

Adam Scott (Actor/EP)

Ken Marino (Director/EP)

Zoë Chao (Actor)

SONY PICTURES TELEVISION

Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk (Producer/Actor)

Rhea Seehorn (Actor)

Peter Gould (Co-Creator/Showrunner/EP)

A Spy Among Friends

Alexander Cary (Creator/Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Damian Lewis (EP/Actor)

APPLE TV+

The Big Door Prize

David West Read (Showrunner/EP)

Chris O’Dowd (Actor)

Gabrielle Dennis (Actor)

Josh Segarra (Actor)

Loot

Alan Yang (Co-Creator/Writer/Director/EP)

Maya Rudolph (EP/Actor)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Actor)

Joel Kim Booster (Actor)

Black Bird

Dennis Lehane (Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Taron Egerton (EP/Actor)

Paul Walter Hauser (Actor)

Sepideh Moafi (Actor)

Greg Kinnear (Actor)

Shrinking

Brett Goldstein (Creator/Writer/EP)

Jason Segel (Creator/Writer/EP/Actor)

Christa Miller (Actor/Music Supervisor)

Jessica Williams (Actor)

ABC

Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson (Creator/Writer/EP/Actor)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Actor)

Lisa Ann Walter (Actor)

Janelle James (Actor)

ROKU

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Al Yankovic (Writer/EP)

Eric Appel (Writer/Director/EP)

SHOWTIME

Your Honor

Bryan Cranston (EP/Actor)

Hope Davis (Actor)

Andrene Ward-Hammond (Actor)

Rosie Perez (Actor)

NETFLIX

Mo

Mo Amer (Creator/EP/Actor)

FOX ENTERTAINMENT/SONY PICTURES TELEVISION

Accused

Howard Gordon (Showrunner/EP)

Marlee Matlin (Director)

Michael Chiklis (Director/Actor)

Malcolm-Jamal Warner (Actor)

PEACOCK

A Friend of the Family

Nick Antosca (Creator/Showrunner/Writer/EP)

Jan Broberg (Producer)

Lio Tipton (Actor)

Colin Hanks (Actor)

HULU

The Great

Elle Fanning (EP/Actor)

ONYX COLLECTIVE

UnPrisoned

Kerry Washington (EP/Actor)

Delroy Lindo (EP/Actor)

Tracy McMillan (Creator/Writer/EP)

PARAMOUNT+

Tulsa King

Jay Will (Actor)

Max Casella (Actor)

Garrett Hedlund (Actor)

1923

Helen Mirren (Actor)

Brandon Sklenar (Actor)

Aminah Nieves (Actor)

PARAMOUNT NETWORK

Yellowstone

Wes Bentley (Actor)

Piper Perabo (Actor)

Gil Birmingham (Actor)

Stephen Kay (Director/EP)

HBO MAX

House of the Dragon

Paddy Considine (Actor)

Ryan Condal (Co-Creator/Showrunner/EP)