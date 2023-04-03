CMT Music Awards Reaches Record Audience On CBS, Up 5% In Live Viewership Vs. 2022

The CMT Music Awards drew its largest audience ever Sunday night with 5.43 million viewers tuning in on CBS.

That’s up 5% from last year, when about 5.16M people watched the live telecast. Final numbers will rise, with CBS projecting a total viewership of 5.68M including Paramount+ livestreams.

This marks the second year that the CMT Awards were broadcast on CBS, which appears to have been a fruitful move considering that viewership soared 521% last year vs. the 2021 iteration.

This year’s ceremony was the most-streamed program of the night on Paramount+, with live streaming up 16% year-over-year, according to CBS.

Social media content related to the show attracted 2.6 billion potential social impressions, which is about 1 million more than last year.

The CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, proved a big night for Jelly Roll, who topped the night as the most-awarded artist taking home three trophies.

The “Son of a Sinner” hitmaker took the awards in the categories Male Video of the Year, Breakthrough Male Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year. Taking two trophies was Lainey Wilson, who won Female Video of the Year for “Heart Like a Truck” and Collaborative Video of the Year for “Wait in the Truck” in a duet with Hardy.

Video of the Year was awarded to Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown for “Thank God.”

The CMT Music Awards extended cut will air April 6 at 8 p.m. on CMT. The show is expected to run about three and a half hours, including 30 extra minutes of new performances and bonus content.