Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

WGA Won’t Extend Talks Past Monday Night If There’s No Deal, IATSE Chief Predicts; AMPTP “May Be Dragging Their Feet,” Matt Loeb Says

Got A Tip? Tip Us

20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3, Her Secrets To Happiness & Best Life Advice

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Michael Buckner for Deadline

Who could forget Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmy acceptance speech last year, where she sang a rousing celebration of her womanhood and artistry, followed by these words: “To anyone who has ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t, come true, I am here to tell you this is what believing looks like, this is what striving looks like, and don’t you ever, ever give up on you.”

This week, on the podcast, we hear more of that good stuff from Ralph. Not only does she chat about Abbott Elementary Season 3, but we learn more about her path to positivity and her secrets to lifelong happiness and joy. She discusses what’s most precious to her and recalls some childhood and career memories.

Related Story

2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

In the Quinta Brunson-created ABC mockumentary Abbott Elementary, Ralph plays Barbara Howard, a reserved and dignified teacher who somehow magically always has her class under perfect control. During the podcast, Sheryl chats about how she’s enjoyed the slow reveal of who Barbara is and the soft underbelly of her character, through interactions with her husband in Season 1, and the tension between her and her daughter in Season 2.

Over her 40-year career, Ralph has starred in numerous hits of the stage and screen, including her role in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, for which she was Tony-nominated.

Click above to listen to Sheryl Lee Ralph. For more episodes of 20 Questions on Deadline, listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple podcasts.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad