20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Ralph Macchio On New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie, ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 & The Acting Secret Coppola Taught Him

This week’s guest is Ralph Macchio.

Macchio has — as he puts it — been wearing Daniel LaRusso’s shoes for a long time. Since 1984 in fact, when he first stepped into the role of The Karate Kid. Two sequel films and 34 years later, Cobra Kai was born. The key Karate Kid characters were back! In a TV series! Only now perhaps “kid” was no longer an appropriate title. Either way, fans leaned hard into the reimagined world of the mid-life Daniel LaRusso and his arch rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

After two seasons on YouTube Red, Netflix snapped up Cobra Kai, and now we’re heading into its sixth and final season. During this podcast chat, Macchio — also an EP on the show — explains that although shooting hasn’t yet begun and he hasn’t seen a script, he has an idea of the overall story arc.

Will he really be stepping out of LaRusso’s shoes for good, though?

We also address the upcoming new Karate Kid movie. “I haven’t taken my phone off the hook,” Macchio jokes, implying he hasn’t yet received that call.

He also rewinds back to his very early years shooting The Outsiders with Francis Ford Coppola and what the director taught him about his craft.

Plus, of course we get into the 20 questions, including his desert island movies and how he seemed to magically manifest his reality from movie star posters on his childhood bedroom wall.

For more episodes of 20 Questions on Deadline, listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple podcasts.