Docuseries About 1982 Milwaukee Brewers In Works From Former CBS President Kelly Kahl, Cannonball Prods.

EXCLUSIVE: Former CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl and Cannonball Productions principals Sean Hanish and Paul Jaconi-Biery have completed principal photography on a documentary series about the famed 1982 Milwaukee Brewers.

Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers chronicles the ups-and-downs of an almost championship season. The story is about the love affair between a down-on-its-luck blue collar city, and a perfectly matched blue-collar team — one that continues to this day, 40 years later.

The ’82 Brewers, known affectionately as “Harvey’s Wallbangers,” made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series, only to lose. But then, in their lowest moment, the city threw the Brewers a parade that rivaled any celebration thrown for a team winning the World Series.

“They say never meet your heroes because they are bound to disappoint. But I can attest, these ballplayers deliver insights, recollections and stories about the magical summer of ’82 that have never been shared before,” said Kahl. “Their pure joy, and eventual heartbreak, will resonate not only with any Brewers’ fan, but any fan of the game.”

The ’82 Brewers squad had five Hall of Fame players, along with Hall of Fame owner and former MLB Commissioner, Bud Selig, and Hall of Fame announcer, Bob Uecker.

With participation from the Milwaukee Brewers, the docuseries will feature interviews with Hall of Famers Robin Yount, Ted Simmons, Paul Molitor, Rollie Fingers, Selig, and Uecker, as well as two-time American League Home Run Champion and Associate Producer Gorman Thomas, Cy Young Award-winner Pete Vukovich, five-time All-Star Cecil Cooper, and other key members of the 1982 American League championship team.

The project is directed by Cannonball’s Hanish, and is produced by Hanish, Jaconi-Biery and Kahl. This marks the fourth project for the trio, which also produced Saint Judy, Sister Cities, and the Emmy-award nominated Return to Zero.

Tim Calandrello (Obey Giant, Foo Fighters: Back And Forth) is a co-producer and editor for the series.

“As a 14-year-old boy, I cheered from the stands at over 60 games that season, riding the emotional roller-coaster that this incredible team took the city of Milwaukee, and the state of Wisconsin on,” said Hanish. “Being able to meet my boyhood idols and hear them open up about the highs and lows of that season, and their intimate connection to each other, and to Brewer fans, is the culmination of a boyhood dream that I’m thrilled to share with sports lovers everywhere.”

“We had one hell of a team, and one hell of a time,” added Thomas. “The fans know the story of what happened on the field, but it’s what happened off the field that made this team unique. We were a group of lunatics, philosophers and pranksters who loved being together, and loved winning together. I’m just excited that the fans get to hear stories that they’ve never heard before.”

Sean Hanish is repped by Jeffrey Thal at Ensemble Entertainment.