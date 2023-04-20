‘1923’ Breakout Brandon Sklenar To Play Atlas Corrigan In Sony And Wayfarer’s Adaptation Of ‘It Ends With Us’ Starring Blake Lively

EXCLUSIVE: Following his star-making role in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, Brandon Sklenar has landed another major role as he has joined Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to star as Atlas Corrigan in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, It Ends With Us.

The pic is in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures, with Baldoni set to direct. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, and Jamey Heath will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios.

Lively is exec producing along with Colleen Hoover, and Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni on behalf of Wayfarer Studios, which is also co-financing. Christy Hall has penned the current screenplay and will also produce.

The story follows Lilly Bloom, whose coming from a complicated past and has always known the life she wants. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.

After becoming a “BookTok” cultural phenomenon with over 2 billion views on her TikTok hashtag, Hoover is currently the best-selling novelist in the US with over 20 million books sold and wrote five of the top 10 best-selling print books of any genre in 2022. Published in 43 foreign languages, It Ends With Us was the top selling print book of 2022, has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over 90 weeks. In 2019, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios optioned It Ends With Us for the big screen and have been working closely with Hoover, who is consulting on the film.

Sklenar is best known for his breakout role as ‘Spencer Dutton’ in Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 for Paramount+ (the second prequel to Yellowstone), in which he stars opposite Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The role not only allowed him to flex his muscles both on the acting and physicality of the part but also showed his softer side as his chemistry with co-star Julia Schlaepfer is as good as any on-screen romance you’ll see on TV today.

Sklenar’s recent credits include portraying Burt Reynolds in The Offer for Paramount+ (opposite Miles Teller); Season 4 of Westworld for HBO; and The Big Ugly opposite Ron Perlman, Malcolm McDowell and Nicholas Braun. On the film side, he also appeared in the highly acclaimed Dick Cheney biopic Vice; in Roland Emmerich and Lionsgate’s Midway and in Netflix’s Temple.

Sklenar is repped by Innovative Artists, Neon Kite and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.