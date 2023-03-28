Zendaya Set For CinemaCon’s Star Of The Year Award 

Zendaya has been set as the recipient of CinemaCon 2023’s Star of the Year Award.

The actress known for turns in HBO’s hit drama series Euphoria, Dune, the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films and much more will be honored alongside Oppenheimer‘s Christopher Nolan & Emma Thomas and the cast of Lionsgate’s Joy Ride, who will respectively receive the NATO Spirit of the Industry Award and the Comedy Ensemble of the Year Award.

She’ll receive the honor at the movie theater owners convention’s Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony, which is taking place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on April 27.

“In just a few short years, Zendaya has captured audiences’ attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in Euphoria and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Greatest Showman and Dune,” said CinemaCon’s Managing Director, Mitch Neuhauser. “We could not be more honored to present Zendaya with this year’s CinemaCon Star of the Year Award.”

Recently becoming the youngest-ever two-time winner of the Drama Lead Actress Emmy with Euphoria, Zendaya will soon return to the big screen in Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two, which is slated for release on November 3. Denis Villeneuve’s second film based on Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel will continue to explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Also coming up for the actress is Luca Guadagnino’s romantic sports drama Challengers, with Mike Faist (West Side Story) and Josh O’Connor (The Crown), which hits theaters via MGM on September 15.

This year’s edition of CinemaCon will take place at Caesars Palace from April 24-27.