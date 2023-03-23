‘A Good Person’ Filmmaker Zach Braff Inks With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Actor-filmmaker Zach Braff has signed with Range Media Partners ahead of the MGM theatrical release of his newest directorial effort A Good Person, starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman.

The film hitting screens this Friday, March 24th, which Braff also wrote and produced, tells the story of Allison (Pugh), whose life falls apart after her involvement in a fatal accident. In the following years, it is the unlikely relationship she forms with her would-be father-in-law (Freeman) that helps her inevitably live a life worth living.

Braff landed Emmy and DGA Award nominations for his directing on Ted Lasso Season 1 and also recently reteamed with that series’ co-creator Bill Lawrence as a director on his Apple series Shrinking, with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, which has been renewed for a second season.

He kicked off his career behind the camera with 2004’s Garden State — a drama that had him starring opposite Natalie Portman which earned him an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature, a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album and Best Directorial Debut from the National Board of Review, among numerous other accolades. The Fox Searchlight pic, bowing out of Sundance, boasts an enduring reputation as a beloved modern classic. He followed the project up as the director, co-writer, producer and star of the Sundance-premiering Focus Features dramedy Wish I Was Here, also starring Kate Hudson, Donald Faison, Joey King, Josh Gad and more, as well as Warner Bros’ heist pic Going in Style with Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin. He additionally directed a number of episodes of the ABC series Alex, Inc., in which he starred.

Braff’s onscreen career took off following his starring turn in Lawrence’s highly popular ABC Studios medical sitcom Scrubs, which aired for nine seasons, bringing him his first Emmy nom for Comedy Lead Actor, along with three Golden Globe nominations. He currently co-hosts Fake Doctors, Real Friends — iHeart’s Scrubs rewatch podcast pairing him with co-star and longtime friend Faison, which has spent weeks on “Top 10” podcast charts and notched over 25M downloads.

In addition to his own films, Braff has been seen in titles like Disney+’s Cheaper by the Dozen, The Comeback Trail with Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones and Freeman, and Sam Raimi’s Oz the Great and Powerful, also voicing the title role in the animated classic, Chicken Little.

Braff continues to be represented by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.