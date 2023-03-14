Chris Rock Comedy Special Enters Netflix’s Global Weekly TV Chart, ‘You’ Season 4 Leads Top 10 With Debut Of Part 2

Audiences were eager to wrap up Season 4 of Netflix‘s You. The second half of the season debuted on the streamer on March 9, catapulting the latest installment back to the top of the English-language TV charts for the week.

Season 4 racked up 75.8M viewing hours for the week of March 6 to March 12. It was in the Top 10 in 86 countries.

Chris Rock‘s comedy special, Selective Outrage also made it onto the global chart, ranking at No. 8 with 17.8M hours viewed. According to Netflix, the special ranked in the Top 10 in seven countries.

Last week, the special had only made it onto the U.S. charts at No. 7. Since the special debuted on Saturday evening, it was only available for about one day of the measurement window.

The limited series MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, about Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, which vanished along with all 239 passengers on board in 2014, captured audiences with about 60M hours viewed in its first week on the service, debuting at No. 2 on the English-language TV list.

Notably, for the first time since its November premiere, Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday was no longer among the Top 10. The series had spent 15 weeks holding onto a spot on the list.

Sex/Life Season 2 was in third place with 46.7M hours viewed, and Outer Banks Season 3 came in fourth with 44.6M hours viewed after two weeks at No. 1. Also on the list were Sex/Life Season 1, Next in Fashion Season 2, Perfect Match Season 1, as well as Seasons 1 and 2 of Outer Banks.

Among non-English TV, Part 2 of Korean drama The Glory drew 124.5M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title on Netflix this week. The Glory is now at No. 9 on Netflix’s list of most popular Non-English TV series, making it the fourth Korean series to make the cut after Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

On the film side of things, Luther: The Fallen Sun saw the return of Idris Elba as detective John Luther. The thriller — which also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley — was No. 1 among English-language films for the week with 65.9M hours viewed.

Faraway debuted at No. 2 among the English-language films with 21.8M hours viewed. We Have a Ghost fell to third place, and The Hunger Games was No. 4. Also on the list were Turbo, Catching Fire, Paw Patrol: The Movie, This Is Where I Leave You, World War Z and Burlesque.

In the week leading up to the Oscars, All Quiet on the Western Front ranked at No. 4 on the Non-English Films list. On Sunday, the film took home four Academy Awards for Best International Feature, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Music (Original Score).