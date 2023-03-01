‘You Must Remember This’ Podcast Returns With Erotic ‘90s Season; American Cinematheque To Program Companion Screening Series

Last year, Karina Longworth’s hit Hollywood podcast You Must Remember This looked at the Erotic ‘80s. Longworth is now delving into the same topic of sex in film and TV across the 1990s for the next season.

The show, which is presented in partnership with Audacy’s Cadence13, returns on March 28 with its 21-episode season.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Hollywood movies explored the sexual lives, mores and fantasies of adults with degrees of candor, realism and imagination not seen before or since. While Erotic 80s episodes covered the theme one year at a time, the super-sized Erotic 90s breaks down themes from Lolitas and sex symbols to gender politics and more.

The first episode covers the disastrous rollout of NC-17 and the evolving state of both porn and feminism at the dawn of the 90s, with topics including David Lynch, Harvey Weinstein, “pro-porn” feminism, “the new morality,” video stores, Magic Johnson, date rape and much more.

Later episodes will explore films like Pretty Woman, Thelma and Louise, Fatal Attraction, Single White Female, Showgirls and Wild Things as well as figures such as Madonna, Sharon Stone, and Britney Spears.

Longworth has also partnered with The American Cinematheque, who will program weekly screenings on Tuesday nights at the Los Feliz 3 in Los Angeles of a select film highlighted in that week’s episode. The series will kick off with a screening of Philip Kaufman’s Henry and June in 35mm on March 28 and Julia Roberts’ Sleeping with the Enemy on April 4.

She launched the podcast in April 2014. Other podcasts include Love is a Crime, a limited podcast series for Vanity Fair. She is also the author of Seduction: Sex, Lies and Stardom in Howard Hughes’s Hollywood.

“We had some incredible screenings of the films of Erotic 80s in 2022, and I’m so excited to collaborate again with the Cinematheque to do an even broader series connected to Erotic 90s in 2023,” said Longworth. “It’s going to be such a treat to be able to see, and reevaluate, films like Impulse, Single White Female and Wild Things on the big screen.”