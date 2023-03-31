‘Yellowjackets’ Showrunner Jonathan Lisco Strikes Overall Deal With Showtime

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime is keeping its Yellowjackets team intact.

The network has struck an overall deal with showrunner Jonathan Lisco. The move will see Lisco continue to serve as executive producer, writer and showrunner on the hit series, alongside creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, while also developing new projects.

The move comes after it also locked up married couple Lyle and Nickerson to a similar deal last year.

Yellowjackets is a breakout hit for the network and one of the few that is not based on existing IP. The season two premiere delivered Showtime‘s best debut for a second installment that the network has seen in more than 10 years.

That’s before we’ve even got to the fun part with episode two, Edible Complex, which features the first full-blown cannibalism episode of the show and was written by Lisco.

The series also received an early renewal – ahead of its second season – for its third season, coming as part of Showtime boss Chris McCarthy’s three-pronged to lean into “complex and subversive antiheroes” like Yellowjackets, and Dexter, alongside “powerful high-stakes worlds” like Homeland and Billions, and “unconventional cultural takes” like The L Word and The Chi.

Lisco, who ten years ago had an overall deal with AMC, began his television career writing for the Emmy Award-winning series NYPD Blue and he also wrote episodes of The District, Jack & Bobby, and K- Ville, which he created.

He wrote and exec produced Southland and exec produced and ran Halt and Catch Fire. Lisco also created and executive produced Animal Kingdom, which ran for six seasons.

Lisco is repped by UTA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.