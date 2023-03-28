‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Star Woody McClain Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: Actor, professional dancer and content creator Woody McClain has signed with M88 for representation. M88 will create and develop opportunities for McClain in the entertainment and strategic partnership spaces.

McClain currently stars in the hit Starz network series Power Book II: Ghost as Cane Tejada since the show’s inception in 2020. He stars opposite Mary J. Blige who plays his mother Monet Tejada. Season 3 of the drama series premiered on March 17th and set a viewership record in its first weekend, making it Starz’s biggest premiere weekend ever. Power Book II: Ghost was renewed for a fourth season ahead of the Season 3 premiere.

Up next, McClain can be seen in the film Desperation Road set to release later this year. Written by Michael Farris Smith, Desperation Road is set in Mississippi and follows a singular event that sets the entire town on a collision course fueled by vengeance, anger, and regret. Mel Gibson, Garrett Hedlund and Ryan Hurst also star.

He is best known for his portrayal of Bobby Brown in the BET miniseries The Bobby Brown Story. He reprised the role in BET’s The New Edition Story, for which he was nominated for Best Actor at the BET Awards in 2017. McClain also starred in the films The Harder They Fall opposite Jonathan Majors and Regina King, and Canal Street opposite Bryshere Gray, Jon Seda and Mekhi Phifer.