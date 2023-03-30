Ben Affleck Divulges Details On Wonder Woman Cameo Cut From ‘The Flash’

Ben Affleck has unveiled new details about a Wonder Woman cameo shot for Warner Bros and DC’s long-anticipated superhero pic The Flash, which reportedly landed on the cutting room floor a number of months ago.

Multiple reports have Affleck dishing on the film during an appearance on the popular podcast Smartless with Sean Hayes, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman, which is available only to paid subscribers until April 3rd. The scene in question is said to involve not only Wonder Woman, but also Affleck’s Batman, who is said to making his final appearance in The Flash.

“I don’t want to give a spoiler,” said Affleck on the pod. “But it was a scene where I get caught [and] get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys.”

While Affleck jokingly referenced his wariness of “DC assassins” who may come out of the woodworks over the spoiler, he said that Wonder Woman saves Batman in the sequence by way of her Lasso of Truth. “And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work,” he added.

Affleck also opined in his Smartless appearance that his work as Batman in The Flash is his best yet, telling the hosts, “I finally figured out how to play the guy.”

Ezra Miller plays the titular speedster in the Andy Muschietti-helmed film, which bows in theaters on June 16th. Affleck is currently on the promotional circuit in support of his latest directorial effort Air, marking Amazon’s first wide release since 2019, which premiered to strong reviews at SXSW and hits theaters on April 5th.