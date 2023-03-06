Wolf Kasteler Partner Graehme Morphy Exits For Artist Management Role

Wolf Kasteler Partner Graehme Morphy is exiting the PR firm after 15 years as he transitions to a full-time role in talent management.

He spent the last four years working concurrently as a public relations executive and artist manager to recent EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson and will fully rep her as a manager in all areas by the end of March. Morphy also serves as an Executive Producer on Hudson’s daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, which was recently picked up for a second season.

Morphy rose to partner at Wolf Kasteler in 2018. During his time there, he worked on consumer and awards campaigns with such talent as Hudson, Elizabeth Debicki and Cate Blanchett, who was recently nominated for her eighth Academy Award, and recently won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and BAFTA awards for her performance in Todd Field’s Tar. Morphy has also repped a number of global brands, organizations and award-winning production studios during his time at the agency, in addition to building out the company’s social impact division.

Said Morphy, “It is with enormous pride and enthusiasm that I begin this new chapter in my career. My time at Wolf Kasteler has been one of the greatest joys of my life. I have endless gratitude to my partners for their unwavering support and the incredibly talented team with whom I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate over the years. This has been a thoughtful decision to evolve and undoubtedly, an organic transition to support artists in new and exciting ways. I have always believed in advancing the artist’s vision and I’m thrilled to continue the pursuit of that important mission as I embark on this new endeavor.”

Added WK Partners Annett Wolf, Lisa Kasteler and Annick Muller, “Graehme Morphy has been an invaluable part of the Wolf Kasteler family for the last 15 years. His commitment, dedication and loyalty to the company has been nothing but remarkable. Graehme started as an assistant with the company and because of his creativity, business acumen and leadership skills rose to become our partner and trusted colleague. As much as we will miss Graehme, we wish him all the success in the world as he embarks on his next career chapter in the entertainment industry.”