WGA East Members Unanimously Ratify New Contract With Fox’s WNYW-TV New York

The editorial staff at Fox affiliate WNYW-TV New York has voted unanimously to ratify a new four-year contract with the WGA East. The 52-member bargaining unit includes news writers, writer/producers, assignment editors, segment producers, news assistants and feed coordinators.

Related Story WGA East Files Third Unfair Labor Practices Charge Against Hearst Magazines Media

The new pact includes 3% minimum annual salary increases in the first year, and 2% in each of the next three years. It also includes a fully funded pension for all current and future employees; 26% to 36% pay hikes in the first year for news associates, and a $1 an hour increase in the show producer/line producer fee.

“WGA East members at WNYW-TV fought hard to ensure that they received fair annual pay increases, and that their guild pension benefits remained intact for themselves and future members of the union,” said Lowell Peterson, the guild’s executive director. “This new four-year agreement is a tremendous victory, and a testament to the strength and solidarity of this bargaining unit.”

“We are proud of the agreement we reached with management at WNYW to provide members with well-deserved economic gains and secure our retirement,” the guild’s bargaining committee said in a statement. “It was a hard fought win to get the station to make the contributions necessary to fund our pensions, but by standing together we made sure that our contract continued to provide that essential benefit for all.”