WME Signs ‘Wednesday’ Star Emma Myers

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Myers has signed with WME.

Myers is best known for her role in the hit Netflix series Wednesday where she portrayed the titular character’s colorful werewolf roommate and friend, Enid Sinclair. The show, which has been renewed for season 2, broke numerous records upon release, holding the No. 1 spot on Netflix for multiple weeks and becoming the platform’s second most-watched series ever.

Myers is currently in production on the Netflix comedy film Family Leave opposite Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms. The family film based on New York Times bestseller Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book, Bedtime for Mommy, follows Jess (Garner) and Bill Walker (Helms), who are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal, and soccer tryout? Myers portrays Jess and Bill’s daughter CC.

The Florida native made her TV debut in the A&E series The Glades, which ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2014.

She continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.