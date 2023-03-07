‘Wind River: The Next Chapter’ Adds Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood & Chaske Spencer

Jason Clarke (Winning Time), Scott Eastwood (The Outpost) and Chaske Spencer (The English) have signed on to star alongside Martin Sensmeier in Wind River: The Next Chapter — Castle Rock Entertainment’s sequel to the acclaimed 2017 crime drama Wind River, which is currently in production in Calgary.

The original film written and directed by Oscar-nominated Yellowstone Universe architect Taylor Sheridan watched as the veteran hunter Corey Lambert (Jeremy Renner) helped rookie FBI agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) to investigate the murder of a young woman on the Wyoming Native American reservation of Wind River.

In Wind River: The Next Chapter, terror has escalated on the reservation as a series of ritualistic murders remain unsolved. The FBI therefore enlists the aid of Chip Hanson, a newly minted tracker for the U.S. Fish & Game, who on the heels of his appearance in Wind River, becomes embroiled in a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante and the Reservation he calls home.

Details as to the roles to be played by the trio of new cast members haven’t been disclosed.

But Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will direct from a script by Patrick Massett & John Zinman (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Gold). Producers include Matthew George for Castle Rock and Acacia Filmed Entertainment, as well as Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road Pictures. Castle Rock’s Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, Derrick Rossi, Jonathan Fuhrman, Courtney Shepard and Hernan Narea are serving as EPs.

The project is part of an upcoming slate from Castle Rock that also includes a This Is Spinal Tap sequel and a Fawlty Towers revival to star John Cleese and his daughter Camilla Cleese, as previously announced.

Clarke currently stars as Jerry West in HBO’s acclaimed series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty from EP Adam McKay, which has been renewed for a second season. He also recently starred opposite Helen Mirren in the Emmy-nominated limited series Catherine the Great from HBO and Sky Atlantic and will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Uni film Oppenheimer, set for release on July 21. Other notable credits for the actor include First Man, Zero Dark Thirty, Everest, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Mudbound and Chappaquiddick, to name a few.

Eastwood most recently starred alongside Charlie Day, Jenny Slate and Gina Rodriguez in Amazon’s rom-com I Want You Back, and in Screen Media’s The Outpost, which had him portraying decorated war hero Clint Romesha, opposite Caleb Landry Jones and Orlando Bloom. The actor will next be seen in Uni’s Fast X, which opens May 19th, as well as the L.A. riots drama April 29, 1992 from filmmaker Ariel Vromen.

Spencer most recently starred opposite Emily Blunt in Prime Video’s acclaimed Western miniseries The English, prior to that starring alongside Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Eisenberg and Kate Bosworth in the Gotham and Independent Spirit Award-nominated crime drama, Wild Indian. The actor has also previously been seen on series like Jessica Jones and Sneaky Pete, and will next appear in the Disney+ Marvel series, Echo.

Clarke is represented by CAA, Robert Stein Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman. Eastwood is repped by UTA, LBI Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow. Spencer is with CESD, ATA Management, and Peikoff Mahan.