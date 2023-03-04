Willem Dafoe Requested Emma Stone Slap Him – Then Begged For More 19 Times

Willem Dafoe is keeping it real in his acting. So real, that when a scene required a slap from costar Emma Stone, he had her practice on him 20 times. More amazing, the slap is off-camera in the film.

The scene in question takes place in the forthcoming film And. Dafoe related the incident in a profile published Thursday by the New York Times.

Dafoe told the Times he wanted the action to be more believable. Ergo, the reason behind the repeated slaps.

Stone admiringly spoke of the scene to the Times.

“There’s this instinct to perform that many actors have — the ‘Look at me, look at me!’ kind of performer,” said Stone. “He’s the opposite of that.”

Details on what And is all about haven’t been revealed. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Joe Alwyn, Margaret Qualley and Hong Chau.