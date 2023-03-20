‘The White Lotus’ Star Will Sharpe To Direct ‘Crying In H Mart’ For MGM’s Orion

On the heels of a breakout performance in The White Lotus Season 2, Will Sharpe has been tapped to direct Crying in H Mart for MGM‘s Orion Pictures, Deadline can confirm.

The coming-of-age tale based on Michelle Zauner’s beloved memoir, which spent over 60 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, follows a half-Korean daughter who returns to small town Oregon to care for her Korean mother. Critical and smothering Chong-mi and creative and independent Michelle struggle to understand each other across a cultural fault line, only learning to see and accept one another through the formative power of music and the vibrant flavors of Korean cooking.

Best known as the front woman for the Grammy-nominated indie band Japanese Breakfast, Zauner will adapt the screenplay, also playing a part in the creation of the film’s music. Stacey Sher will produce alongside Jason Kim.

Sharpe is best known for his role as Ethan, a newly rich tech entrepreneur whose relationships with both his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and his college friend Cameron (Theo James) are tested over the course of a week’s vacation in Sicily, in the second season of Mike White’s smash hit HBO series The White Lotus, which will be back for a third go-round. While he’s also been seen on shows like Defending the Guilty and Girl/Haji, among many other films and TV series, some may not know that Sharpe is also an acclaimed writer, director and producer, whose latest feature The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the same-name English artist, was released by Amazon in 2021. He more recently co-wrote, directed and exec produced the BAFTA-winning HBO/Sky drama Landscapers, starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis, also previously writing, directing and starring in Channel 4’s critically acclaimed Flowers.

News of Sharpe’s involvement with Crying in H Mart was first reported by People.