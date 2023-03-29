Wild Bunch International Renamed As Goodfellas

Wild Bunch International, which bid farewell to its legendary company moniker at a bash in Paris in January, has announced its new name.

Taking inspiration from Martin Scorsese’s 1990 Oscar-nominated hit, the international sales company has renamed itself as Goodfellas.

The dropping of the original name marks the final act in the company’s departure from the pan-European Wild Bunch AG film group.

It’s a move that began in 2019 when original co-founders Vincent Maraval and Brahim Chioua spun off their international sales activities as an independent company.

“The international sales company will now be called Goodfellas. There are no other changes to the structure created in 2019,” the company said in a short statement.

“While Goodfellas is now owned and operated separately from the Wild Bunch Group, the companies will continue to work together through a new co-financing agreement that includes the development and production of, and participation in, select new projects.”