Wild Bunch Germany Picks Up Swiss Hit ‘The Neighbours From Upstairs’

Swiss distributor and producer Ascot Elite has sold German rights to its comedy remake The Neighbours From Upstairs (Die Nachbarn Von Oben) to Wild Bunch, which will release the film from June 1, 2023.

Ascot Elite has drawn 55,000 spectators to the film in German-speaking Switzerland where it is still on release and has become the most popular local production of the year to date.

Based on the Spanish hit from 2020, the film sees a couple who spend most of their time arguing decide to invite their upstairs neighbors for dinner despite their differences. As the night goes on, various secrets about the couple come to light.

Sabine Boss (I Am The Keeper) directs Sarah Spale (Needle Park Baby), Max Simonischek (Zwingli), Ursina Lardi (The White Ribbon) and Roeland Wiesnekker (Heart Of Stone).

Ascot Elite’s Ralph S. Dietrich said: “We’re very pleased with the ongoing strong performance and the word of mouth keeps on building strong legs for our film, making it a must see cinema event and the most successfull local production so far this year. Now having the chance to delight audiences in Germany and taking this next step with such a strong partner as Wild Bunch Germany fills us with joy.”

Christoph Liedke, Managing Director Wild Bunch Germany, added: “We are very happy about the renewed cooperation with our good partners from Ascot Elite. We were immediately enthusiastic about the wit and the warmth that characterizes The Neighbours From Upstairs and we look forward to the evaluation in Germany.”