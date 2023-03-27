‘Wicked’: Ariana Grande Shares Behind The Scenes Photos Alongside Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are getting ready to make their wickedly debut in the highly-anticipated film adaptation of the Wicked Broadway musical.

The pair took to Instagram to share a set of behind-the-scenes photos teasing what fans can expect in the coming months.

“Up to (no) good,” read the caption of the Instagram post.

In the first image in black and white, Grande and Erivo are seen holding hands. The “Focus” singer is wearing a polka-dot dress with white gloves while Erivo wore a plaid ensemble. A second photo of the duo has them in the back of a vehicle looking at each other while Grande sports her signature ponytail.

The next image shows Erivo and Grande holding hands and the last photo is a shot of their shoes.

Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation will be broken into two parts with the first part recently moved up to release on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. The sequel is scheduled to drop the following year on Dec. 25, 2025.

The director of the film shared a letter back in April 2022 explaining why the story had to be broken in two.

“As we prepared for this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it,” read the letter. “As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years.”

Chu continued, “So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but TWO!!!! With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters.”

Aside from Grande who is set to play Glinda and Erivo who will take on the role of Elphaba, the cast also includes Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Marissa Bode, Brownwyn James, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey.