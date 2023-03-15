Skip to main content
Drake Doremus & Fifth Season Developing Romantic Drama Series 'One Day In December' For Netflix; Lucy Boynton To Star And EP

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Use Of Derogatory Word Derived From Pejorative Term For Romani People

The View
Whoopi Goldberg in Twitter video The View/Twitter

Whoopi Goldberg has apologized for her use Wednesday on The View of an offensive term derived from an outdated and derogatory term for the Romani people.

The word is a once-commonly used synonym for cheated or deceived. The slur is derived from a similarly once-ubiquitous name for the Romani, or Roma, people.

In a video tweeted following today’s episode, Goldberg said, “You know, when you’re a certain age you use the words that you know from when you were a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today and I shouldn’t have. I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it and I didn’t. I should have said ‘cheated’ and I used another word and I’m really, really sorry.”

Watch the video below.

On today’s show, during a discussion involving Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels, Goldberg referenced “people who still believe that he got [slur] somehow in the election…” At least during East Coast airings, the word was not bleeped out during the live broadcast.

