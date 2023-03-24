‘When Calls The Heart’ Producer Motion Picture Corporation Of America Hires Two Senior Execs, Re-Ups A Third

Motion Picture Corporation of America, the Brad Krevoy-led producer of shows like Hallmark Channel’s When Calls The Heart, has hired two senior executives and re-upped a third.

Jennifer Provencher, a former Netflix exec, has been named SVP of Business Affairs. She will focus on business and legal affairs for MPCA films and series. In addition to her post as Director of Business & Legal Affairs at Netflix, Provencher was previously VP, Business and Legal Affairs for Shine America, now known Endemol Shine North America.

Courtney Colman has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. She has been CFO at multiple companies, among them XPRIZE Foundation, Mob Scene and Gold Circle Films and before that was SVP Finance & Business Development at CBS Films and VP Participations at Sony Pictures Entertainment. As CFO of MPCA, she will oversee strategic planning, accounting, finance, budgeting and forecasting,

Veteran producer Amy Krell has also re-upped at MPCA and will continue to supervise its film and TV projects from LA as well as at locations around the world. Krell joined MPCA in 2010 as a freelance producer and became a full-timer in 2016. As a producer, executive producer, line producer, DGA unit production manager and production executive, she has worked on more than 60 of the company’s films.

“All three of these extraordinary executives have proven to be invaluable assets to the company,” said Krevoy, CEO of MPCA, in a press release. “Jennifer’s reputation at Netflix truly preceded her. She is an extraordinary business leader and we are very fortunate to have her joining us. Courtney is a respected entertainment executive who has a unique understanding in all aspects of our business. And Amy is the best producer on the ground and an invaluable member of our team.”

In its four-decade run in the motion picture, television and streaming business, MPCA says it has generated total global revenue of more than $1.5 billion. The company has increasingly been focused on family-friendly content, supplying titles to Peacock, CBS, Netflix, Paramount, Hallmark Channel, Amazon and other outlets. It produced the Netflix original film Falling for Christmas with Lindsay Lohan, as well as Netflix’s The Christmas Prince trilogy, The Princess Switch trilogy and Holiday in the Wild with Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis.

Top-rated drama When Calls the Heart will return for its 10th season on Hallmark in July, and was recently renewed for an 11th season.