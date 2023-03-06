WGA Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Top Film Prize – Full Winners List  

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s original screenplay for award-season juggernaut Everything Everywhere All at Once and Sarah Polley’s adapted screenplay for Women Talking scored the marquee awards Sunday at the WGA Awards.

The WGA, which handed out its trophies for the year’s best writing in dual ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York City, also gave Apple TV+’s Severance wins for Drama Series and New Series, and FX’s The Bear for Comedy Series. HBO’s The White Lotus won for Limited Series, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won for Comedy Variety Talk Series.

Everything Everywhere completed its sweep of the major guild awards with the win, which comes after triumphs at PGAs, DGAs and the SAG Awards, as well as Saturday in the category at the Spirit Awards. It has 11 Oscar nominations including Original Screenplay.

The win for Polley’s Women Talking, which won the USC Scripter Awards on Saturday night, helped solidify its front-runner status at the Oscars, where it is nominated in the adapted category along with All Quiet on the Western Front, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Living and Top Gun: Maverick.

Other small-screen WGA winners included Better Call Saul (Episodic Drama), Hacks (Episode Comedy), Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy/Variety Series), Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel for Comedy/Variety Special, Rectify for Animation and Three Busy Debras for Shortform.

The WGA West presented honorary awards to Charlie Kaufman (Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement), screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Paul Selvin Award) and Yvette Lee Bowser (Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award). The WGA East will fete Spike Lee (Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement).

This year’s WGA Awards came as the union and the industry brace for a potential writers strike against the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers. The sides will begin negotiations March 20, and their current three-year deal expires May 1.

Janelle James and Michelle Buteau hosted the respective Los Angeles and New York events, which honored outstanding writing in film, television, new media, broadcast and digital news, radio/audio and promotional categories.

Here are winners at the 2023 Writers Guild Awards:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert; A24

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Senior Writers Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali Writers Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford; HBO/HBO Max

LIMITED SERIES

The White Lotus

Written by Mike White; HBO/HBO Max

DRAMA SERIES

Severance

Written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton; Apple TV+

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“Targeting Americans” (60 Minutes)

Written by Scott Pelley, Oriana Zill de Granados; CBS News

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“Hail And Farewell: Saluting 5 Who Made A Difference”

Written by Gail Lee; CBS Radio

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Baking It

Writers Neil Casey, Chad Carter, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino; Peacock

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

“Episode Two: An American (1775 – 1790)” (Benjamin Franklin)

Written by Dayton Duncan; PBS

ON AIR PROMOTION

“CBS Celebrates Juneteenth”

Written by Justin DiLauro; CBS News

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Moonage Daydream

Written by Brett Morgen; Neon

EPISODIC COMEDY

“The One, The Only” (Hacks)

Written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max

EPISODIC DRAMA

“Plan and Execution” (Better Call Saul)

Written by Thomas Schnauz; AMC

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“What I Wish I Knew Before I Started IVF” (The Waves)

Written by Cheyna Roth; Slate

COMEDY SERIES

The Bear

Written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Alex O’Keefe, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer; FX Networks

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS

“Prison or Palace” (Life by Ella)

Written by Hernan Barangan; Apple TV+

DAYTIME DRAMA

Days of Our Lives

Head Writer Ron Carlivati Writers Lorraine Broderick, Jazmen Darnell Brown, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Cheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock; NBC

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“The Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi” (CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell)

Written by James Hutton, Rob Rivielle; CBS News

DIGITAL NEWS

“How Oregon’s Prison System Retaliated Against Its Most Effective Jailhouse Lawyer”

Written by Jessica Schulberg; HuffPost.com

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Inside Amy Schumer

Writers Georgie Aldaco, Rosebud Baker, Jeremy Beiler, Cazzie David, Tova Diker, Derek Gaines, Jon Glaser, Jaye McBride, Tim Meadows, Christine Nangle, Daniel Powell, Tami Sagher, Amy Schumer, Joe Strazzullo, Sydnee Washington, Ron Weiner; Paramount+

TV & NEW MEDIA MOTION PICTURES

Honor Society

Written by David A. Goodman; Paramount +

NEW SERIES

Severance

Written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton; Apple TV+

SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

Three Busy Debras

Written by Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, Sarah Sherman, Alyssa Stonoha, Diana Tay, Evan Waite; Adult Swim

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

“Lies, Politics and Democracy” (Frontline)

Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS

ANIMATION

“Rectify” (Undone)

Written by Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf; Prime Video

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Written by Jerrod Carmichael; HBO/HBO Max

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

“Like a Lion With No Teeth” (Crime Show)

Written by Emma Courtland & Cat Schuknecht; Gimlet Media

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Women Talking, Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews; Orion Pictures/MGM