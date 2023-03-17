Wendi McLendon-Covey To Headline ‘St. Denis Medical’ NBC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: As The Goldbergs is wrapping its 10-season run on ABC, series star Wendi McLendon-Covey has been tapped to lead another single-camera broadcast comedy, NBC pilot St. Denis Medical.

Written by the Superstore and American Auto duo of Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin and to be directed by Superstore’s Ruben Fleischer, St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.

McLendon-Covey will play Joyce, the Executive Director of St. Denis Medical and former oncological surgeon with big dreams for the future of St. Denis — dreams not currently being realized…

With the casting, McLendon-Covey is making the transition from a beloved 1980s family matriarch in Pennsylvania to a 2020s hospital boss in Oregon.

Ledgin executive produces St Denis Medical, as is Spitzer under his Universal TV-based production banner Spitzer Holding Company. Simon Heuer, Head of TV Development at Spitzer Holding Company, also executive produces. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

McLendon-Covey was an instant fan favorite as supportive — and often overbearing — mom Beverly Goldberg when The Goldbergs debuted in 2013. Beverly quickly became the heart of the show, with McLendon-Covey also emerging as a leader, helping The Goldbergs navigate through the loss of two cast members, George Segal, who died, and Jeff Garlin, who exited following HR investigations.

With McLendon-Covey as the lead and executive producer, The Goldbergs last year was renewed for a 10th season, which became the series’ last.

For her role on the ABC comedy, McLendon-Covey has earned two Critics Choice TV Awards. She is currently in the movie Paint with Owen Wilson and in Disney+’s Prom Pact. McLendon-Covey is repped by UTA, manager Gladys Gonzalez and attorney David Krintzman.