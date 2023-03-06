‘Wednesday’ & ‘Elvis’ EP Andrew Mittman & His 1.21 Banner Renew Overall Deal With MGM Television

EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of Netflix’s Wednesday and Oscar contender Elvis, Andrew Mittman has renewed his overall deal with MGM Television.

Mittman, via his 1.21 label, has re-upped his exclusive deal with the studio, fresh from the launch of Amazon’s Christoph Waltz-fronted series The Consultant.

It’s three years since Mittman struck his first deal with MGM Television.

Last year, he promoted Kai Dolbashian to Head of Development at the company.

It’s a sign of intent for MGM, which was restructured in November after its acquisition by Amazon, in a move that saw Lindsay Sloane become Head of MGM Scripted Television and new roles for Rola Bauer as President of International TV.

Mittman and 1.21 just launched The Consultant on Amazon last month; the series, which was created by Tony Basgallop, stars Waltz as a mysterious consultant who comes to the rescue of a mobile gaming company after the murder of its CEO and seemingly starts running the business.

It also comes after Netflix renewed The Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday for a second season after the Jenna Ortega-fronted drama series became the streamer’s second most-watched English-language series with over 1B hours viewed. The show was created by Al Gough and Miles Millar and also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Mittman is also an exec producer of Elvis, which received eight Oscar nominations ahead of next weekend’s awards including for Best Picture and a Best Actor nomination for star Austin Butler. The movie, which also stars Tom Hanks, was directed by Baz Luhrmann and comes from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Elsewhere on 1.21’s development slate are Highfire, an adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s with Nic Cage, which is in the works at Paramount+, Stephen Markley’s novel Ohio at HBO and El Gato Negro, directed by Robert Rodriguez, at Netflix.

Mittman said, “MGM Television has been the most creatively fulfilling home for the past three years with, hands-down, the best executives in town. It continues to be such a privilege to play in this sandbox. Kai and I are grateful to our entire MGM family and excited to get to work.”

Sloane added, “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with 1.21. Andrew and Kai have been an asset to MGM Television projects including Wednesday and The Consultant, and we look forward to continued success with this smart and creative team.”