‘We Were Liars’ Series Adaptation From Julie Plec & Carina Adly MacKenzie Lands Series Order At Amazon

Amazon is moving forward with its series adaptation of E. Lockhart’s novel We Were Liars.

The streamer has handed the project, which comes from Julie Plec, Carina Adly MacKenzie and Universal Television and Amazon Studios, a series order.

It comes after the project emerged at the streamer in development in December.

RELATED: 2023 Prime Video Pilots & Series Orders

Plec and her My So-Called Company banner and Universal Television, where The Vampire Diaries co-creator is based, optioned the 2014 book as part of a trio of deals with Lockhart in the summer.

Plec and Roswell, New Mexico co-creator Carina Adly MacKenzie are adapting the book. Plec is writing the first episode, and MacKenzie is writing the second.

We Were Liars is a “tragic” love story and an amnesia thriller set on a privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts.

Focusing on the the theme of consequences of one’s mistakes, the series follows the wealthy, seemingly perfect Sinclair family, who spend every summer sitting gathered on their private island. However, not every year is the same: When something happens to Cadence during the summer of her 15th year, she and the other three “Liars” — Johnny, Gat and Mirren — re-emerge two years later to prompt Cadence to remember the incident.

Plec, MacKenzie, Emily Cummins and Lockhart will exec produce with Universal Television and Amazon Studios producing.

“We’ve been obsessed with this beloved story for years, and for a while it seemed like it might be the one that got away from us,” said Plec and Adly MacKenzie. “But finally, we are elated to be bringing it to life with everyone at Prime Video and UTV, who are just as passionate about this twisty tale as we are. We‘re also incredibly grateful that the author has joined our creative team behind the scenes. As die-hard book fans ourselves, we have one message to the many loyal readers out there: If anyone asks you how it end — just lie.”

“E. Lockhart’s We Were Liars is a gripping story centered on family, love, secrets and lies that is perfect for our Prime Video audience,” said Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon and MGM Studios. “Lockhart, Julie Plec, and Carina Adly MacKenzie are each brilliant at creating complex characters, and we’re looking forward to teaming up with these incredible storytellers, along with Universal Television, to bring this show to life.”

Added Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television: “This haunting psychological mystery from E. Lockhart has everything — first love, bougie family drama, and plot twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat. With Julie and Carina penning the series, the project couldn’t be in better hands. We’re excited to partner with Prime Video and Amazon Studios to bring We Were Liars to audiences all over the world.”

Plec is represented by Entertainment 360 and Felker Toczek Suddleson, and MacKenzie is repped by WME and Entertainment 360. Lockhart is repped by Anonymous Content, Elizabeth Kaplan and Jonathan Ehrlich.