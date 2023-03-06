Washington Ballet & Orchestra Of The Age of Enlightenment Partner With British Arts Streamer Marquee TV

EXCLUSIVE: The Washington Ballet and Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment have struck content partnerships with British arts streamer Marquee TV.

Over the coming months, Marquee has committed to showcasing new and exclusive content from the pair, as they join the likes of the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the London Symphony who already have deals in place with Marquee. Marquee has also partnered with The Atlanta Opera, Fall For Dance North and Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre.

The likes of The Washington Ballet’s world premieres featuring choreography by Andile Ndlovu, Silas Farley and Dana Genshaft will drop on the platform this month and were co-produced by the pair. The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, meanwhile, will soon see its Rory Kinnear-narrated performance of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s poem The Rime of the Ancient Mariner added to the streamer.

Susannah Simons, Marquee’s Director of Content, said the partnerships will “increase our offering of exclusive content from world-renowned performers.”

Marquee is a British arts streamer available in numerous territories that partners with dance, opera, theater and music companies for on-demand performances.

The company acquired fellow arts SVoD Helios Arts last year, at which point long-serving COO Nina Laricheva was promoted to CEO of the combined entity.