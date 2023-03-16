Warner Bros Circling Nancy Meyers Film After Its Exit From Netflix

Just days after parting ways with Netflix, Nancy Meyers’ next movie may have found a new home.

Sources tell Deadline that Warner Bros is in early talks to acquire the project. Sources stress that no deal is done and that talks are exploratory, but they add there is something to it and discussions have begun on various details.

Deadline reported Tuesday that the film was leaving Netflix after the studio pulled the plug due to budget concerns. Meyers moved quickly to take the project out to other studios, and Warner Bros is looking like the front-runner to land the film. Meyers will write and direct the project, but what is unknown is whether the all-star cast will still be joining; she was in talks with Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson and Michael Fassbender to star, but given that was the plan when Meyers had a much larger budget it is unknown whether those actors stay committed.

Deadline reported Tuesday that a big reason for the plug being pulled at Netflix was a budget that exceeding $130 million, with more then half of that going towards talent. It is unknown if a budget has been worked out with Warner Bros, but it can be expected that it will be much less than that original number.

The film, currently titled Paris Paramount, which we were first to tell you about in April 2022, tells the story of an above-the-line filmmaking duo who reunite (begrudgingly) on set after falling in and out of love with each other.

Warner Bros and Meyers have strong ties, with the studio working with her on her last project The Intern starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. When Paris Paramount left Netflix, many around town seemed to suggest the Burbank studio could be the likely landing spot, and all signs point to it coming together.