Walter Presents Seals Five-Title Drama Deal With Beta For Australia & New Zealand

EXCLUSIVE: Non-English language drama streamer Walter Presents has acquired a package of five drama titles from Beta for release on its services in Australia and New Zealand.

The titles include Italian YA drama The Sea Beyond, Spanish investigative drama Rapa and German WWII miniseries The Turncoat.

The Sea Beyond, revolving around young inmates in a Naples prison, has enjoyed strong ratings in Italy on Rai, RaiPlay and Netflix since its launch in late 2020. The third season is currently enjoying linear success on Rai2.

Rapa, which was the most watched show on Spanish streamer Movistar Plus+ in 2022, follows a high school teacher and local police officer in the Spanish port city of Ferrol, who form an unlikely team in solving a murder case.

Two-part, event mini-series The Turncoat is about a young German soldier in 1944, who is posted to a small unit in the Polish woods, where he connects with local partisans and becomes torn between a sense of duty and guilt.

Based on the bestselling novel by Siegfried Lenz, the series was directed by Academy Award winner Florian Gallenberger. The drama won Best Script at the Bavarian TV Awards 2021, as well as the Golden Bird Prize at SDA 2020.

The deal also includes Italian director Gabriele Muccino’s award-winning family inheritance drama No Place Like Home, a spin-off of his 2018 feature of the same name.

The eight-hour drama, produced by Lotus Production for Sky Studios, revolves around a family that owns a famous Rome restaurant and starts fighting over its division when the founding patriarch dies.

The fifth title in the deal is the German crime drama Murder Squared revolving around the murder of an heir to a family-run construction company.

Walter Presents is currently available in Australia on Stan and in New Zealand on tvnz+. Beta handles sales on all the titles.