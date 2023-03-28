Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina And Ron Perlman Join Apple’s ‘The Instigators’

EXCLUSIVE: Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina and Ron Perlman are the latest additions to Apple Original Films’ The Instigators, starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. The A-list ensemble also includes Hong Chau, Paul Walter Hauser and Michael Stuhlbarg. Doug Liman is directing.

The film follows two thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry. The script was penned by Chuck MacLean and Casey Affleck and was developed by Robinov, Graham and Casey Affleck.

Damon and Ben Affleck are producing through their newly announced banner Artists Equity, along with Jeff Robinov and John Graham through Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh through his The Walsh Company.

Rhames next can be seen reprising his role of Luther in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Part 2. Other recent credits include the new Garfield pic and Sinking Spring.

Molina is coming off reprising role as Doc Ock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and also was seen in the most recent season of FX’s Feud. Perlman can be seen next in Thug and recently appeared in the first season of Poker Face as well as Nightmare Alley.

Rhames is repped by Kramer Management, Molina is repped by Anonymous Content and Lou Coulson Associates, and Perlman is repped by Gersh Agency and Link Entertainment.