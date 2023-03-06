Village Roadshow Entertainment Bolsters Ranks With Three New Executive Appointments

Village Roadshow Entertainment has made a wave of additions and promotions with Nic Gordon being elevated to Vice President of Feature Film for Village Roadshow Pictures (VRP), and Anne MacKay is being named as a Creative Executive at VRP. Elizabeth Elliott joins VREG as Executive Vice President of Business Affairs. Gordon and MacKay will report to Jillian Apfelbaum and Tristen Tuckfield, VRP’s Executive Vice Presidents of Feature Film. Elliot will report to Louis Santor, COO, VREG.

“We are extremely pleased that VRP homegrown executives Nic and Anne continue to demonstrate the creative thinking and initiative that allows us to generate a diverse slate of feature films based both on our deep library as well as original IP. Their contributions to the department have been incredible and we will continue to greatly benefit from their work across all of our projects as we bring them to fruition,” said Apfelbaum and Tuckfield.

Gordon previously supported VRP’s feature slate as Director of Development, having joined the company in 2019. He recently oversaw the production of Heathers: The Musical and was instrumental in the packaging and development of such VRP projects as Night of the Living Dead, sold in a competitive situation to MGM in December 2022; the remake of hit Russian horror SPUTNIK, produced by Matt Reeves; and an untitled comedy written by star comedian Taylor Tomlinson and directed by Paul Weitz. He also runs Village Roadshow’s BloodList initiative, supervising their pipeline of genre features from emerging voices. Prior to VRP, Gordon was a Development Executive at Imperative Entertainment, working across film and TV on projects including Palme d’Or-winning films The Square and Triangle Of Sadness, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moonand Mindy Kaling and Nisha Ganatra’s Late Night.

MacKay has been with VRP since January 2022. She joined the company from Yale Productions, where she managed production and finance for a slate of titles, including Alone Together, written and directed by Katie Holmes, John Malkovich-led titles Rogue Hostage and The Survivalist and As They Made Us, written and directed by Emmy nominee Mayim Balik, and starring Dustin Hoffman and Simon Helberg.

Elliott joins VREG after three years with Netflix, where she served as Counsel, Business and Legal Affairs, overseeing development, production, and financing agreements for the company’s high-budget film group, contributing to such titles as Don’t Look Up, Luther and Enola Holmes 2. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs for Lionsgate, negotiating and drafting acquisition and co-financing agreements for the film, home entertainment, and acquisitions departments, working with domestic and international partners on films including Knives Out, The Long Shot and Bombshell.

Gordon, MacKay and Elliot will support VRP’s slate of upcoming releases, which includes such titles as Cinnamon, starring Pam Grier and Damon Wayans, and Murder City starring Mike Colter — two titles arising from the company’s Black Noir Cinema initiative, launched in partnership with NBA legend Kevin Garnett’s Content Cartel, to produce scripted and unscripted projects conveying a spirit of empowerment for Black audiences.