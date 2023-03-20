Victoria Alonso Departs Marvel Studios After Nearly Two-Decade Run

Deadline has confirmed that the esteemed Marvel executive and EP of several movies, Victoria Alonso, has exited Marvel Studios after a 17-year run. No reasons were given for her departure, which was effective Friday, and it’s not yet clear where she’s heading. Her exit is quite a shocker given her amiable demeanor and passion for all things Marvel.

Her most recent title at Marvel Studios was President, Physical and Postproduction, VFX and Animation Production. Alonso was recently a producer on the Oscar nominated international feature film Argentina, 1985.

She joined Marvel in 2006 as chief of visual effects and post-production, and was involved in the launch of 2008’s Iron Man as a co-producer, counting additional co-producer credits on Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011) and Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), before being elevated to EP on on Avengers (2012).

Alonso has also served as an exec producer on Marvel movies and Disney+ series including most recently Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Thor: Love ad Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in addition to series such as Loki, Ms. Marvel, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, to name a few.

A consistently outspoken champion of diversity in entertainment, Alonso said during a 2021 Women In Animation panel at the Annecy Animation Film Festival that inclusion, diversity and gender parity “all go hand-in-hand with showing the world as it is.”

The veteran executive and producer added that you can look at diversity “from the social point of view, the cultural point of view. But truthfully, this is a business. From a fiscal point of view, you are leaving money on the table by not representing. I think 51% of our audience is female, 28% of our audience is Hispanic. If we don’t represent the people that watch what we make, eventually they’ll go elsewhere because somebody else will figure it out.”

Another instance of Alonso’s outspokenness on issues of diversity and inclusion came last year, when the openly gay exec called on then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek to “take a stand” against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation such as Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, revealing in an appearance at the GLAAD Media Awards that she’d already had a “45-minute sit-down” with the exec to ask for “courage” on his part.

Alonso added then that members of the LGBTQ+ community “deserve the right to live, love, and have. More importantly, we deserve an origin story…As long as I am at Marvel Studios I will fight for representation for all of us.”