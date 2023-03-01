Vice’s Jesse Angelo Exits To Launch Checker Media

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Angelo is the latest top executive to leave Vice Media as he starts his own production company.

Angelo, who has served as Global President of News & Entertainment since 2019, is leaving the youth-skewing media company to launch Checker Media.

The move comes a few days after Vice CEO Nancy Dubuc exited and was replaced by Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala as the company continues through its sale process.

Before joining Vice, Angelo was CEO and publisher of the New York Post.

Checker Media will focus on the news, documentary and non-fiction space and will develop and fund new IP, consult with factual brands and invest in new media ventures and start-ups.

During his time at Vice, Angleo has overseen three of its five lines of business and spearheaded the international expansion, growth and content development of Vice News, its digital channels and the company’s television business, which is behind series such as Dark Side of the Ring and Showtime’s Vice.

He re-upped his contract in October.

Angelo said, “After 30 years as a media operator and journalist, I now want to focus on the stories I’m most passionate about, as well as help companies and products that are innovating and doing great work. Over my career, I’ve seen so many promising editorial projects and so many promising start-ups come across my desk — now I can focus on cultivating and helping them. I’ve had the good fortune to work with amazing teams and leaders over my career, none more creative and courageous than Vice staff and leaders.”

Vice Media Group co-CEOs Dixon and Lokhandwala added, “Jesse has a strong understanding of non-fiction media brands and how to scale premium storytelling for today’s audiences and we look forward to his success with this new venture.”