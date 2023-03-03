Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh & Ashley Graham To Host Oscars Pre-Show On ABC

Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh and Ashley Graham have been tapped to host Countdown to the Oscars, the official lead-in to the 95th Oscars, on ABC. The pre-show will air Sunday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT on ABC.

Hudgens is back for her second consecutive year as co-host of the 90-minute special which will highlight Oscar nominees, performers and presenters, and give fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the celebration.

Countdown to the Oscars is executive produced by David Chamberlin and Michael Antinoro, alongside EPS and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner.

Leading into the official pre-show, ABC News will have special coverage with On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95, from 1-4 p.m. EDT/10-1 p.m PDT. The pre-show coverage will also stream on ABC News Live starting at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT throughout the day until the start of the live ceremony. ABC News Live Prime anchor and World News Tonight weekend anchor Linsey Davis and Good Morning America weekend co-anchor and World News Tonight weekend anchor Whit Johnson will host the red-carpet special at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, featuring interviews with Oscar nominees and previewing the night ahead. Davis and Johnson will be joined by ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly, ESPN’s Andscape senior entertainment reporter and ABC News contributor Kelley Carter, Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister, Clayton Davis, and celebrity stylist Joe Zee.

On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95 is produced by Catherine McKenzie and John Green.

The 95th Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12.