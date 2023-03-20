‘Vanderpump Rules’ Releases Midseason Teaser Amid “Scandoval” Love Triangle

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules has released a midseason teaser trailer amidst a love triangle fans are calling “Scandoval,” not to mention the recent announcement that Kristen Doute, who was fired by the series in 2020 over a racist prank against former costar Faith Stowers, will be coming back in Season 10.

“You don’t know what’s going on between us,” cast member Tom Sandoval says to someone during the teaser, which is likely true enough.

The new season of the series had just started airing less than a month ago when it was reported that cast member Sandoval was cheating on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with recently single costar Raquel Leviss. The romantic entanglement has heated up on social media and the Bravo boards, creating “Scandoval.”

All of this is happening as Season 10 of the series has started production, with the story unfolding on camera.

Vanderpump Rules is a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, featuring Lisa Vanderpump in her job as coowner and boss of West Hollywood restaurant SUR.

Vanderpump Rules is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd serving as executive producers.

Check out the teaser above.