‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars & Bravolebrities Share Thoughts On Midseason Trailer Showcasing First Look At “Scandoval” Drama

Bravo dropped the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 midseason trailer and it showcases a first look into the “Scandoval” drama that has plagued social media in the last weeks.

Filming had already ended for the current season of the reality series but the cable network resumed production when it was revealed that two cast members were having an affair – known as “Scandoval.” Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have been in a long-term relationship for about nine years and their romance played out as a storyline during Season 2 of the show.

However, it was recently uncovered that Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss had been having a secret relationship for about seven months. Bravo cameras picked up the drama and filmed additional scenes to include reactions from the cast in the latter part of the season.

With the midseason trailer dropping, some of the Vanderpump Rules cast members shared their reactions on social media with other Bravolebrities also weighing in.

“I watched the midseason trailer like 40 times and I can’t believe it – it’s insane,” cast member Katie Maloney posted on her Instagram Stories. “I was there and I’m like shook cause the rest of the reason is so good, like, you’re not ready, you’re not ready it’s so good. So, let’s burn some bitches down.”

Maloney is personally affected by the “Scandoval” as throughout Season 10, Leviss tried to make a move on her recently divorced husband Tom Schwartz. The former waitress wanted to have an amicable split with her estranged husband and asked him not to mess around with anybody within their friend group.

Scheana Shay was a massive supporter of Leviss and Schwartz hooking up but after “Scandoval,” has changed her tune. She also took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the trailer saying, “I just watched the midseason trailer like 10 times. If you haven’t seen it – holy sh** it’s insane.”

Former The Real Housewives of New York City star dropped a comment on Bravo’s official Instagram account that shared the trailer saying, “Wow. Team Ariana and [Katie].”

Family Karma’s Bali Chainani added, “[Katie] and Ariana… strength and grace.”

Former Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja said, “Literally have chills!!!”