UTA Taps Fox And Verizon Vet Claudia Russo As SVP Of Corporate Communications

UTA has hired Fox and Verizon vet Claudia Russo as SVP of corporate communications.

Russo most recently spent three years as head of communications for Verizon Business Markets, the $13-billion division of the telecom giant. In addition to supervising a team of 20, she also supported the broader business portfolio of the chief revenue officer.

Before Verizon, Russo spent 15 years at Fox Television Stations, rising to lead corporate communications across 28 owned and operated stations and the group’s entertainment syndication division. Toward the end of her tenure, she also contributed to the efforts around Fox Corp.’s emergence as a TV-focused entity after Disney acquired most of its predecessor, 21st Century Fox, in a $71.3 billion deal in 2019.

“As our business continues to grow in size, influence and complexity, Claudia’s deep knowledge and experience with both media relations and investor relations will help us continue to elevate our game as we tell UTA’s story on a global stage,” said Richard Siklos, UTA’s chief communication officer.

In addition to its core U.S. representation business mainly rooted in film and television, UTA has recently swung a series of deals to diversify its operations. It launched a fashion division and acquired UK talent and lit agency Curtis Brown, entertainment and marketing advisory firm MediaLink and boutique publishing company Fletcher & Co. Last summer, private equity firm EQT bought into UTA, becoming its largest outside investor and helping offer funding for expansion.

Russo officially starts Monday. After a career spent working in New York, she will relocate to LA in the coming months.