UTA, Partner Klutch Sports Open Atlanta Office

UTA and partner company Klutch Sports Group announced the opening of their Atlanta office today, setting up a full-service base of operations in the city for artists, athletes, musicians and brands with strong ties to the region. It’s located at 1401 Peachtree Street in the Midtown arts and business district, with a gallery on the lower floor.

“Atlanta is a vibrant city for music, sports and arts, and there is a ripe opportunity to create another center of gravity for film and television,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “We are excited to bring our full range of services to the community of talented artists, athletes, musicians and creators who call the Southeast their home.”

UTA Atlanta co-heads Steve Cohen and Rob Gibbs called the city “an entertainment and cultural hub.”

“Planting our flag here gives us the ability to support clients with investments and opportunities across the city’s growing creative ecosystem,” they added.

UTA will offer representation across music, sports, film, television, digital talent, marketing, gaming, fine arts and more, and advise top global brands based in the Southeast on growth initiatives including partnering with the creative community.

UTA invested in Rich Paul’s agency Klutch Sports Group in 2019. Paul also runs UTA Sports and is on the giant agency’s board.

The circa 20,000-square-feet office over three floors is the is the latest in UTA’s network — in Beverly Hills, Nashville, New York, Chicago and London. Designer Hastings Architecture also did the Nashville location.

The Atlanta fine art gallery, The UTA Artist Space, is open to the public for exhibitions and programming of regional artists and UTA clients. An inaugural show timed with the debut of the new office features interdisciplinary Atlanta-based artist and musician Lonnie Holley. It’s the latest expansion of the program led by Arthur Lewis, creative director of UTA Fine Arts and an influential intermediary between the worlds of entertainment and fine art, who also oversees the UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills.