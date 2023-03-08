Universal Parks & Resorts Unit Rebranded As Universal Destinations & Experiences; New Name Better Reflects “Full Breadth Of Innovative Offerings”

As Comcast NBCUniversal aggressively plans and executes a number of new theme park and destination initiatives, the company announced today a rebrand of its Universal Parks & Resorts unit, which will now be known as Universal Destinations & Experiences.

“Universal Destinations & Experiences aligns with our aspiration to be the Destination of Choice in the markets where we are today and the markets we enter in the future,” said Mark Woodbury, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “We are thrilled to expand how we bring the Universal brand to life in new, immersive and compelling ways for fans around the world using our rich collection of stories, characters and franchises.”

Recently, the company announced two regional projects, one in Texas designed for families with young children and a year-round horror-inspired entertainment experience in Las Vegas that will be an extension of its popular Halloween Horror Nights franchise.

Of course, the company last month opened its innovative Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood and has announced plans for another in Orlando.

Shigeru Miyamoto and co. with the countdown during the #SuperNintendoWorld opening ceremony at Universal Studios pic.twitter.com/0fYyYcHNJD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 16, 2023

Last December, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell confirmed the long-rumored Epic Universe, a new theme park for Universal Orlando that will include the location’s Super Nintedo World. It is expected to open in the summer of 2025. Of that timing, Shell indicated, “We’re right on track. Literally right on track.”

In a statement today, the company emphasized that “This rebrand better reflects the full breadth of innovative offerings Universal brings to fans around the globe and its intent to continue to expand its business in the future. The name change also signals how the company is diversifying by bringing Universal branded entertainment, culinary, gaming and consumer product experiences to life in unique and creative ways for new audiences, in new places, and on new platforms in both the physical and virtual worlds.”

As part of that movement, the company continues to grow its consumer products division, which was awarded two Toy of the Year awards in 2022.