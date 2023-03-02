Unanimous’ Jenelle Lindsay Joins Avalon As EVP, Television

EXCLUSIVE: Avalon, the production company behind HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and FX/Sky comedy Breeders, has hired Jenelle Lindsay as Executive Vice President of Television.

Lindsay, who is based in LA, joins from Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media, where she was President.

She will oversee the creative team developing and producing scripted series for the studio, which had over 40 productions last year.

Reporting to Avalon’s Global CEO Laura Kennedy, Lindsay helped Curry’s bolster his production company with series such as ABC’s Holey Moley, Netflix animated series Good Times with Norman Lear and Seth McFarlane, and Apple+ film Underrated with producer Ryan Coogler as well as a comedy for NBC and films for Amazon and Disney+.

Prior to Unanimous, Lindsay served as SVP of Development and Production at Sony Pictures Television, and SVP of Development and Production at Ashton Kutcher’s Katalyst Media, having started her career as a TV writer.

She starts next week. David Martin, who launched Avalon’s U.S. business nearly 20 years ago, will become Executive Director, overseeing the growing US artist management team and continuing to executive produce various active television projects.

Avalon is a production company and management business and as such, Lindsay will work with its roster of actors, writers and directors. In 2020, the company also acquired a majority stake in The Agency, which represents writers and directors including Gentleman Jack creator Sally Wainwright and A Very English Scandal writer Russell T Davies. It has also hired six new managers in the U.S. including Stevee Jo Eads, who joined after a decade at CAA in the motion picture department.

Clients include Daniel Radcliffe, Iliza Shlesinger, John Oliver, Marc Maron, Rob Delaney, Russell Howard and Sam Jay.

In addition to Last Week Tonight and Breeders, it also produces HBO Max/BBC’s Starstruck from Rose Matafeo, Channel 4’s Taskmaster and HBO comedy special Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark.

Avalon Group CEO Laura Kennedy said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jenelle to the company. She has impeccable taste, an exceptional eye for talent, and is highly respected by executives and talent alike. We are looking forward to collaborating and know that she will curate a distinctive slate of projects and continue to propel the scripted business forward.”

Lindsay added, “I am very excited to be joining the team at Avalon. I have immense respect for the company, the team, the quality of their shows, and the unique opportunity to work with the incredible talent roster and deep catalog of IP. I can’t wait to collaborate with this wonderful group of people and develop more of the smart content Avalon is known for and that I’ve been a fan of for years.”