Tyrese Gibson And Harvey Keitel To Star In Action Thriller ‘The Wrecker’

EXCLUSIVE: Tyrese Gibson (The Fast and Furious franchise) and Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs) have signed on to star in the action thriller The Wrecker.

The pic is currently shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. Filmmaker Art Camacho is directing from an original screenplay by Niko Foster, who also stars in the pic.

The film’s plot follows a dishonorably discharged ex-marine named Tony, now turned car mechanic, whose life takes an unexpected turn when his reckless brother makes a bad decision gaining the unwanted attention of a notorious crime boss.

Foster produces for Chasing Butterflies Pictures alongside Al Bravo for Al Bravo Films. Additional producers include Colin Bates, Eduard Osipov, Michael Pizzimenti, and Hemdee Kiwanuka. Stuart Alson, Nicole Holland, and Elias Axume, Premiere Entertainment CEO, serve as executive producers. Jiarui Guo and Michelle Wang Deppe co-produce.

Camacho recently directed the action film Ruthless, starring Dermot Mulroney and Jeff Fahey. The pic was produced by Bravo and Foster alongside Premiere Entertainment Group. Justin Nesbitt, the newly appointed Head of Casting at Al Bravo Films, helped with casting.

Gibson is a five-time Grammy nominee and is best known on screen for his performances in the Fast and Furious franchise. His other credits include Morbius, Ride Along 2, Black Nativity, Legion, Death Race, The Take, Annapolis, Four Brothers, and Flight of the Phoenix.

Keitel’s prolific acting career spans six decades and over 140 movies. Some of his big-screen credits include The Irishman, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Inglourious Basterds.

Gibson is repped by APA, Voltron Entertainment, and Pearlman & Tishbi. Keitel is repped by Stephanie Simon at Untitled Entertainment.