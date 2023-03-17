Tyra Banks Is Leaving ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Tyra Banks is exiting the ballroom: Deadline has confirmed that she will no longer host Dancing with the Stars on Disney+

Banks first joined the show in season 29 on ABC to take over for the departing Tom Bergeron. Her tenure had mixed results; while she added a different level of energy to the ballroom, her live exchanges with both the judges and the contestants were often awkward. Her grand entrances also upstaged the pros, who remain a huge draw for longtime DWTS fans.

Last season, DWTS paired Banks with season 19 Mirrorball Champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

TMZ first reported the news about Banks.

Disney+ has yet to announce a new season of DWTS, but it’s expected to continue on the streamer. The show has undergone several changes in the last year; Judge Len Goodman said he was leaving the franchise, and pros Cheryl Burke and Mark Ballas revealed they were hanging up their Danskins, too.

The streamer has yet to release any viewership numbers for the dancing competition show, which continues to make headlines because of its casting decisions and fierce performances.