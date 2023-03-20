‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ & ‘Assisted Living’ Return To BET In March With New Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: More Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living are on the way.

Both series will return to BET with new episodes on Wednesday, March 22. House of Payne will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Assisted Living at 9:30.

Alretha Thomas, Chet Anekwe and Damien Leake have also joined the cast of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living as series regulars.

In the new season of House of Payne, the Payne family continues to face matters of the heart, health and wellness, and boundaries with respect to relationships and parenting head-on. Calvin becomes obsessed with coaching his son’s soccer team and learns that his aggressive approach may be a case of like-father-like-son. It turns out that Curtis was also a domineering soccer coach when Calvin was growing up and lost his own coaching license. In addition, Miranda stirs the pot with a self-published novel and has everyone up in arms trying to figure out what’s in the book they all assume is a tell-all. Calvin, Laura and Miranda must address blended family issues and the Paynes are finally introduced to Lisa’s mom, Deena. Jazmine visits from college and the family must get used to the new and evolved young woman she’s become, and the type of people she chooses to spend her time with.

In the Season 10 premiere episode titled “Like New Money,” Curtis suspects his food truck was blown up intentionally and he starts investigating the incident. Calvin must get to the bottom of Calvin Jr.’s mischievous deeds.

Assisted Living returns to the Pleasant Days Assisted Living Facility with the Washington family and the residents as they tackle finances, health, love and sentimental value. This season the residents decide to get together and offer a helping hand to the less fortunate when they donate items they no longer use or need. Unfortunately, one of Cora’s family heirlooms is mistaken for a donation, and it becomes a difficult task to try and track it down after it’s given away. Leah questions Jeremy’s faithfulness after finding a letter he wrote to another woman. After receiving unsolicited advice from Anastasia, Leah decides to get to the bottom of Jeremy’s alleged misdeeds and proceeds to interrogate him.

The Season 4 premiere, titled “I Believe,” follows Philip as he learns about being accountable for one’s actions and putting life’s obstacles in perspective. Reginald must pick himself up out of his slump and find the strength to believe in love again.