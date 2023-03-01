You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

WGAW Executive Director David Young Goes On Medical Leave; Ellen Stutzman To Serve As Chief Negotiator With AMPTP

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Twitter Down: Elon Musk’s Social Network Suffers Outages On Wednesday Morning

Twitter
Twitter Getty

Twitter went down on Wednesday morning, with thousands of users reporting outages.

According to Down Detector, the issues affecting Elon Musk’s social network started just after 2.15AM Pacific Time time and affected users worldwide.

The issues appeared to be impacting user timelines, with people being greeted by the message “Welcome to Twitter!” in place of their usual feed of posts.

The issues follow Musk continuing to fire Twitter staff. Dozens of employees across sales and engineering teams were laid off last month.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad