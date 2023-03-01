Twitter Down: Elon Musk’s Social Network Suffers Outages On Wednesday Morning

went down on Wednesday morning, with thousands of users reporting outages.

According to Down Detector, the issues affecting Elon Musk’s social network started just after 2.15AM Pacific Time time and affected users worldwide.

The issues appeared to be impacting user timelines, with people being greeted by the message “Welcome to Twitter!” in place of their usual feed of posts.

The issues follow Musk continuing to fire Twitter staff. Dozens of employees across sales and engineering teams were laid off last month.