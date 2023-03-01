Twickenham Studios Chair Sunny Vohra Takes Major Stake In APX Group Media Fund

London-based businessman and Twickenham Studios chair Sunny Vohra has acquired a 6.95% in APX Corporation Inc, the parent company of the American-European media fund, the APX Group.

The investment makes Vohra one of the group’s biggest individual shareholders.

Under the operation, Vohra also joins the board of directors and the acquisition committee, overseen by the board.

Vohra’s investment of more than $70M for his 6.95%, implies a total market cap value for the fund of more than $1.1B.

The transaction is part of a strategic restructuring leading up to APX Group’s expected listing on the New York Stock Exchange later this year.

New York’s Loeb & Loeb LLP, headed by Vice Chair Mitchell S. Nussbaum (and Co-Chair of Capital Markets and Corporate) has been retained by APX Group to advise on this deal and others leading up to the public merger on the NYSE later this year.

Vohra, a businessman involved in various commercial and property ventures in London, acquired Twickenham Film Studios in 2012.

His commitment to the site saved the historic studio from closure and ensured the growth of the team and operations as he came on board to head up the business.

Founded in 1913, the studio has hosted the shoots of scores of classic films including 1960s titles such as Alfie and The Italian Job. More recently it has welcomed Belfast and Top Gun: Maverick.

He has ambitions to increase his involvement in the film, television and media business through new ventures and partnerships.

“APX Group’s model has found tremendous success in identifying, partnering with, and investing in industry-leading production studios and content facilities across North America, Europe, and APAC,” said Shelley Hammond Global CEO of APX Group.

“This strategic partnership enables us to accelerate our efforts in building out a world-class network of content facilities spanning film, TV, animation and more as we prepare to go public later this year. Sunny brings to the board remarkable experience and a deep commitment to production.”

Vohra said the operation was in keeping with a wider investment strategy.

“I am very pleased to join the APX Group. The business structure of APX fits well into my future investment strategy and, of course, my consistent support of the entertainment industry. APX has put together an impressive structure with excellent growth potential guided by a professional Board of Directors. I look forward to working with them,” he said.