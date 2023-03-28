Universal & DreamWorks Set Cast, Official Title For ‘Trolls’ Threequel Bowing This Fall

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have unveiled the official title and full cast for the third film in their hit animated musical franchise, Trolls, which opens in theaters nationwide on November 17.

Returning to lead the threequel, Trolls Band Together, as expected, are Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick. Others set for the pic include Eric André (Sing 2), Kid Cudi (Don’t Look Up), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Troye Sivan (Boy Erased), Camila Cabello (Cinderella), Amy Schumer (Life After Beth), Andrew Rannells (Big Mouth), RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant), Zooey Deschanel (New Girl), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Promising Young Woman), Icona Pop collaborators Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt, Anderson .Paak, Ron Funches (80 for Brady), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) and Kenan Thompson (SNL).

Trolls is a jukebox musical franchise that has thus far grossed over $396M worldwide between 2016’s Trolls, which landed a Best Original Song Oscar nom for the Timberlake-voiced pop hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and 2020’s somewhat pandemic-hampered Trolls World Tour. The new film will pick up with trolls Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) after two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, at a point when they’re now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Sivan), John Dory (André), Spruce (Diggs) and Clay (Cudi).

BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since. But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains —Velvet (Schumer) and Veneer (Rannells) — Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Walt Dohrn returned to direct Trolls Band Together after helming both past installments, with Trolls World Tour’s head of story Tim Heitz coming aboard as co-director, and Gina Shay returning as producer.

Today’s Trolls news comes on the heels of DreamWorks’ cast announcement for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, another animated feature with a stacked cast led by Lana Condor, Toni Collette and Jane Fonda, which is set for release on June 30.

